National Foods, biggest mover on ZSE

By Laurence Kanyasa

NATIONAL Food Holdings Limited Zimbabwe has come out as the biggest mover in shares at the Zimbabwe stock exchange giving hope and prosperous prospects in the future.

The company is the biggest food manufacturer in Zimbabwe and it has had a progress-filled week this time, with records from the ZSE showing that the company was the biggest mover.

With a percentage growth of +19.87 National Foods was the biggest mover recording a value of $1,680.00.

The 20th centurion company is the manufacturer of a wide range of products from maize meal, biscuits, flour, cooking oil and other basic commodities.

Seedco Zimbabwe was the second biggest mover on the local bourse, with a trading value of $ 205.0806 whilst the percentage increase was at +19.83.

NMB Bank was valued at $13.6500 trading at +15.12%, making the bank the third largest mover on the stock exchange after national foods and Seed co.

African Distillers Holdings moved by +8.92% with a value of 138.3489 making the company second from the last mover in this week’s trading on the local bourse.

Property investment and development company, Mashonaland Holdings Limited was the least mover on the bourse with a percentage increase of +6.00% with a trade value of $2.7913.

This week’s trading on the ZSE also featured shakers with Unifreight Zimbabwe coming in as the biggest loser with a loss of -20%, at a value of $24.000

Masimba Holdings shed -9.91%, with a trading value of $45.0006 on the stock exchange counter, MedTech Holdings Limited (MMDZ) was slightly lower than Masimba Holdings Limited (MHSL) trading at -8%, 1.1% lesser than Marimba.

The Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) was valued at $86.0264 translating to a -6.62% shed; Innscor (INN) Zimbabwe was the least loser on the stock exchange shedding a minor -3.53%.

All share index grew by a mere +2.13% with a total value of $14,550.63; while the top ten traders were valued at $9.641.24 registering a +1.89% increase.

The top 15 traders on the stock exchange were up by 2.35% translating to a value of $10.671.64

Small-cap index traded a value of $396.463.81 shedding a slight -0.21% whilst on the other hand, the medium cap gained + 3.06% at a value of $23.962.97.

The Financial index was down 1.42% at 14.540.03%, as the consumer discretionary gained by 1.57% with a value of $18.871.94.

Consumer staples index gained +3.35% at a value of $17.712.38, as industrials shed a huge margin of -5.18%.

The ICT index gained +1.47% at a value of $26.959.15, materials had a minor increase of 0,12% at value 9,099.81, whilst the real estate index had a growth of +2.02% and a value of $7.804.22.