National Foods records 96% revenue increase

By Allan Mbotshwa

NATIONAL Foods Holdings Limited has posted a 96 percent revenue increase for the six months ended 31 December 2021, recording ZW$ 24.9 billion, as compared to the same period in the prior year, driven by volume growth and inflationary price increases.

Revenue increase during the period is also attributable to better demand for products on the local market.

Volume for the period increased by 15% to 304,000 tones compared to the prior period. There was, however, a noticeable slow-down in volume momentum over the period, as inflation picked up, with year-on-year volume growth of 24% in the first quarter and only 8% in the second quarter.

The improved 2020-21 summer and winter harvests have significantly reduced imports of raw materials. The Group operated more sustainably than in the past when it faced significant challenges in accessing sufficient foreign currency to fund imports.

The concern recorded increased volumes from various products namely flour, which registered a 3% increase as compared to the same period for the prior year; stock feeds also recorded a 16% upward gain, attributable to the demand for products by locals; however, maize volumes decreased by 7% due to the excellent harvest experienced in the previous agricultural season.

The Group’s units also registered an increase namely the Down-packed and Traded goods, the former registered a 53% upward gain with rice and also a 31% increase with salt, whilst the former recorded a volume growth of 71%, as a result of the pasta category.

The Iris brand made further headway in the loose biscuit segment, with volumes increasing by 19% compared to last year. The existing plant ran at capacity during the period as a result of which the prospects for additional investment in the biscuit category are currently being assessed.

On the backdrop of the positive performance, the Board declared an interim dividend of 1.103 (ZW$) cents per share, payable in respect of all ordinary shares of the Company. This interim dividend is in respect of the financial year ending 30th June 2022 and will be payable to all the shareholders of the Company registered at the close of business on the 8th of April 2022.