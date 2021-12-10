NetOne launches High Value Service Centre

By Edward Mukaro

THE minister of Information Communication and Technology and Courier Services Honourable Jenfan Muswere has hailed NetOne’s launch of the High Value Service Centre (HVSC) describing the development as a ‘catalyst’ that will spur economic development in the country’s pursuit of creating an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

State-run mobile telecommunications giant, NetOne, launched its HVCS in Harare last night, as the mobile firm seeks to improve customer experience to its high value customer base.

Addressing delegates who graced the occasion, Hon Muswere said the move by the telecommunication firm is in line with Government’s economic blueprint before applauding the firm for adapting to the digital economy.

“This (HVSC) dovetails with what the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) said when he launched the National Development Strategy (NDS1) in terms of developing and prioritising a digital economy as the catalyst that is going to ignite transformation.

“The launch that we have just witnessed today is testimony to NetOne’s commitment to participate in a digital economy,” said Hon Muswere.

He added that the HVSC launch should be a turning point for State-run entities in their contributions towards the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the nation pushes towards vision 2030.

“The missing link in the turning around and ensuring that there is macro growth and stability in this economy has been the participation of State-owned entreprises.

“In the 1990s, State-owned entreprises used to contribute about 40 percent (%) of the GDP to this economy and today’s launch is in line towards our Vision 2030, as we walk towards a digital economy, and ensuring that we create an upper-middle-income society by the year 2030.”

NetOne chief operations officer J Munhende, who addressed delegates at the occasion, said the launch of the HVSCs would go a long way in improving customer service and the firm’s market share.

“The setting of the HVSCs does not mean compromising standards of other shops that we have, but is a strategic decision by the business to address special needs of the HVCSs segment.

“We want to create customer value, where we get better benefits versus the price and this will translate to increased loyalty, market share and increased efficiency, through the HVSCs.

“This is the first of many HVSCs that we will be rolling out across the country,” he said.

Speaking on the same occasion, NetOne Board vice-chairperson Gibbson Jumbi said the firm has also put in place a programme of investment that would ensure that connectivity is improved to enhance customer experience.

“As an ongoing process to improve services, we have put in place a programme of investment to improve network connectivity both for data and voice, and customer service systems as a deliberate strategy to enhance service experience.

“This unique proposition we are selling today is to offer our clients a great opportunity which allows them to focus on their core business, while we take away the hustle of managing their communications solutions,” said jumbi.