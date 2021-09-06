New city on the cards

By Vimbai Kamoyo

A new city is being proposed to be built between the capital, Harare, and Mashonaland East provincial capital, Marondera, the government has said.

Speaking during the post-cabinet briefing the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the government was partnering private players and government institutions to build a “smart city” at Melfort, which will be an economic nucleus in the country.

“Cabinet considered and approved proposals for the development of Melfort Smart City, which was presented by Hon. Prof. Mavima, as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Social Services and Poverty Eradication.

“Cabinet (also) wishes to inform the nation that the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, and a consortium of pension and provident funds, banking institutions and other developers fronted by the Zimbabwe Electricity Industry Pension Fund and the ZESA Pension Fund is collaborating the development of Melfort Smart City. Melfort is strategically located midway between Harare and Marondera and has potential to become a major economic hub. It is endowed with excellent weather conditions, abundant water sources, thriving agricultural activities, a railway line, and an elaborate road network,” she said.

The minister said Melfort was strategically placed as it had uninterrupted link with the Robert Mugabe airport and will depopulate Harare.

“Melfort has a direct link with the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and the link road will reduce the distances to the airport for the exporters and other vehicular traffic from the East.

“There are substantial downstream spin-off benefits accruing from the envisaged development. Going forward, the Smart City also aims at decongesting Harare, and the Concept will be replicated throughout the country. The development can be replicated to other areas such as Figtree, and Chirundu Border Post. Given that Melfort Smart City is a private sector-driven development project, the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities will engage potential investors on the funding models to ensure that the Concept quickly materialises. The engagement with potential investors will pave way for the spatial planning of the Smart City. There will be an industrial Park and office park to support spatial efficiency in development, promote import substitution, and develop sustainability and value addition on agricultural produce,” said the amiable minister.