WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE- CHITUNGWIZA MUNICIPALITY

By Laurence Kanyasa

Corruption and backroom deals have become a cancer in our local municipalities.

The resident is in the dark when these things happen all they see is poor service deliver and a few days per month of water.

Chitungwiza Municipality has been reported to be embroiled with cancerous corruption on allocation of illegal offer letters for residential and industrial stands.

City fathers have come out in the open saying Chitungwiza municipality has nothing to do with the illegal and bogus allocation of offer letter as the municipality was put on an embargo from its parent ministry which is the ministry of local government and public works to offer such letters to home seekers.

“We would like to inform the our residents, stakeholders an ratepayers that council is currently under an embargo in as far as issuance of offer letters since November 2019,” said his worship the acting mayor councillor Kenneth Mutimbanyoka.

Giving advice to the public, councillor Mutimbanyoka said that all offer letters that were issued in the name of former councillor Mr Alex Mukweva are fraudulently backdated and were being offered without council approval.

Diving deep into the issue the residents and stakeholders then wonder who has been handing out these offer letters?

According to residents in Chitungwiza, the same authority is responsible for the decay of the town’s state in terms of service delivery, provision of water and giving out refuse collection bins.

“The bigwigs at council are the ones stealing money through backdoor deals, nothing is done in straight forward way. There is always a ghost person you have to pay so that they facilitate the work,” said a resident who requested anonymity.

If Chitungwiza municipality denies having handed offer letters so who then did that, the answer is clear as day, the local authority is responsible.

To set the record straight, Chitungwiza municipality said that all those in possession of letters should know that they are null and void

“ The council is in the process of verifying all land allocations that were issued from 2019 to date and they are subjected to approval in terms of the law in addition the council has also withdrawn all date stamps that were previously used,” said Mutimbanyoka.

“All stands that were allocated without following procedures shall be subject to ratification in terms of the urban councils act and all layouts will be directed to the director physical planning, thereafter the council shall proceed to process the leases,” Mutimbanyoka added.