Guardianship of minors Act signed into law

By Allan Mbotshwa

President Mnangagwa has signed the Guardianship of Minors Amendment Act into law as it was passed in Parliament in March; the Act now gives equal final say to both the father and mother over the child’s welfare.

The law amended the Guardianship Act by giving both the parents of child equal rights and allows consultations in the decision making for the child, changing the law from the present position where the father had the final say although he was supposed to consult.

“The main effect of the Act is to bring equality between the father and mother on the guardianship of a child from the previous position where the father had the final say,” said University of Zimbabwe law lecturer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

The move is aimed at giving equality to both parents something that has been accepted widely by the general population mostly from the women’s side.

Commenting on the Act while it was being debated in Parliament, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, said the law did not only seek to align it with the constitution, but was an important measure for the advancement of women.

He said the custody of a child was the direct personal supervision and care by its parents in the same households.

Guardianship, he said, was the legal right of the parents to have control over and make decisions about the child’s health, religious upbringing, educational, financial and welfare needs.

“If the marriage fails, the custodial parent also has the guardianship rights of the child.

“It is only fair after all, that the parent who must daily supervise the child personally should also have charge of the guardianship rights over it,” said Minister Ziyambi.

A clause that empowered parents to give their consent to the marriage of their child aged under 18 has been removed after such marriages were banned, making it impossible for a parent to consent to such a union.

This comes as a welcomed development to various advocacy groups who were against early child marriages, which disadvantaged the girl child in terms of education and hopes for a better stable future.

“This is a victory to us as women and mothers because it was disheartening to see our children being married off at a very tender age and having to suffer at the mercy of older men who neglected them at any given chance,” said Ruvarashe Miti, a resident in Warren Park.