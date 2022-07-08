Zimbabwe to release new Gold coins

By Laurence Kanyasa

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is set to release new gold coins on the 25th of this month, which are to be used as an alternative to monetary value.

These coins will be purchased in both local currency and foreign currency and they are also tradable internationally.

The move by the Reserve Bank comes after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) resolved to introduce gold coins into the market as a store of value in light of depreciating Zimbabwe dollar commonly referred as bond notes.

According to the central bank the gold coins will be one of a kind in Zimbabwe with special characteristics on them

Weighing one troy ounce, with a purity of 22 carats the gold coins will be easy to identify with each coin having a serial number on it.

The new gold coins will be produced by Zimbabwe’s biggest gold refiner, fidelity printers and refiners and according to reports minting of these coins is at an advanced stage.

In light of these developments, economists believe that this is a brilliant move taken by government to restore confidence in the country’s monetary and banking sector

“This is a formidable measure introduced by the reserve bank and it will go a long way in ensuring stability in the economy,” said Christopher Mugaga, Chief Executive Officer at Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and a commissioner with Competition and Tariff Commission.

He added that the introduction of gold coins will provide investor confidence in money that has value and this will also tweak local investment as opposed to some quarters in the economy who do not believe this will work.

Since the reserve bank announced its intentions, there has been speculation on whether these coins will accessible to the ordinary Zimbabweans, reserve bank governor said the coins will be accessible to every citizen and they will be traded in the United States dollar and the Zimbabwean dollar

“Every currency currently circulating in Zimbabwe will be eligible to trade with the new gold coins,” said john Mangudya, reserve bank governor.

Asked on tradability of the coins, Mangudya said the coin will have liquid asset status meaning that it will be capable of being easily converted into cash, in addition the coin will be used for transactional purposes, said the central bank boss.

He went on to explain that upon purchase of the coin, the buyer shall take the physical possession of gold coins and they will be issued with a Bearer Ownership Certificate.

“The buyer or holder of the coin may opt to place it in the custody of banker of their own choice in which case a safe custody certificate will also be issued by the bank,” Mangudya said.

According to a statement from the reserve bank, the coin will have prescribed asset status and institutional investors can use it to meet regulatory requirements for asset investment

Gold coins will also be used as collateral security for loans and other credit facilities, at the same time the holder is also allowed to sell back their coins the bank and banks will buy back the coin

Trading of gold coins will be done based on the prevailing international price of gold and cost of production.

The reserve bank also noted that the coin will be sold through the bank (RBZ) and its subsidiaries, Fidelity Gold Refinery private Limited and Aurex private Limited, local banks and selected international banking partners.

“Entities selling the gold coin shall be required to apply know your customer principles,” Mangudya reiterated.