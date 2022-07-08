Immigration department tightens screws… 161 arresting for illegal border activities

By Allan Mbotshwa

Immigration Department’s Regional Compliance and Enforcement Unit have tightened screws to eliminate illegal border activities at the Beitbridge Border post between the country and South Africa.

Regional Immigration Officer In Charge (Beitbridge), Mr Joshua Chibundu said they were working with border agencies who are part of the newly formed enforcement committee that was put in place to deal with the problem of touts, vendors and vagrants at the border post.

“We managed to arrest a total of 161 people for violating various border laws during the course of late last week,” he said.

“The 161 include undocumented immigrants, migrants, touts, vendors and vagrants. We are targeting all known hotspots and areas where these groups operate from”.

It has come to light that the development is meant to curtail criminal activities, among them border jumping, touting, the use of fake immigration stamps, and fake travel documents that are synonymous with a surge in human traffic.

All the arrested, Mr Chubundu said, have been handed over to the police for further investigations.

“We want to warn border users that those who are caught on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly.

The border authorities are targeting those travellers using the New Freight Terminal (NTF), the bus terminal, border parameters, north and south entry gates, and the sections of the light vehicles, commonly referred to as Malume Zone.

He said authorities we determined to make the new look border a world-class facility that is closed to illegal activities but only open to genuine travellers.

The ongoing operation was a brainchild of the all-border stakeholders meeting that was held last week; the programs’ lifespan will be decided at the next stakeholders meeting.

Another committee was created to raise awareness that is running concurrently with this blitz on border crimes.

“We are also fighting to curb and eliminate irregular migration as well as to minimise the issue of genuine travellers falling prey to touts who misdirect and rob them of their hard earned money,” he added

The senior immigration official advised travellers to always abide by the set down rules to avoid unnecessary situations

“These people should avoid the use of wheeler-dealers or touts who besides leading them astray often rob many of their money in botched deals,” he said.