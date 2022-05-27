All set for the National Youth Business Expo

By Laurence Kanyasa

Preparations for the National Youth Business Expo are at an advanced stage with all stakeholders and the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation rearing to go.

The event is to be held in Bulawayo from the 2nd to the 4th of June 2022 with the aim of creating an opportunity for youth from across the country to show their business ideas and look for investment in business.

The Youth and Women Empowerment Project (YWEP) is being implemented in Zimbabwe with support from the African Development Bank (ADB).

The project is managed by the Programme Management Unit (PMU), which is housed within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

“The overall development objective of the project is to contribute towards the improvement of livelihoods for youths through the development of economic opportunities,” said Ranson Madzamba Deputy Director Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

He added that the immediate beneficiary ministry is the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

The project has three main components, which are food Value Addition, and Enterprise Development with two sub components Support to horticulture, mopane worms and honey value chains development.

The project involves an incremental capacity strengthening of Zimbabwe’s key institutions towards the reduction of poverty and youth unemployment through the improvement of the enabling environment for youths, all of which are critical in attaining the goals of the country’s development blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1),” Madzamba said.

He added that many countries in Africa have a high youth population with Zimbabwe in particular having a percentage of 67.7 young people in its total population.

“The Youth have a huge potential of running productive businesses and are creative and innovative in their businesses,” added Madzamba.

The objectives of the expo is to create a platform to showcase and market products and services produced by young entrepreneurs at national level, to interact with established companies who may be suppliers of raw materials and consumers of their finished products.

He said that the platform would see the cultivation of a networking environment among Zimbabwean young entrepreneurs, and to identify the market needs at a national level, to create and promote inter-trade among young entrepreneurs.

The expo is expected to come up with improved product quality and access sales regional markets.

In addition there is hope to come up with competitive and viable youth businesses, improved publicity and customer relations.