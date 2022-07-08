GOVERNMENT DEFENDS LOAD-SHEDDING

By Vimbai Kamoyo

The government has come to the defence of load shedding being experienced in the country including the central business district saying it was due to increased productivity in the economy.

The minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services Monica Mutsvangwa in her post-cabinet briefing this week said this.

“Cabinet considered and noted Proposals on Managing the Increased Demand for Electricity occasioned by increasing activity in the economy, as presented by the Minister of Energy and Power Development, Honourable Zhemu Soda.

“Cabinet notes, with pleasure, that increased economic activity, especially in the agricultural and mining sectors as well as the manufacturing sector, have increased the demand for electricity. Furthermore, ongoing massive housing and other infrastructural development projects have increased the consumption of electricity. This calls for efficiency in the production, distribution and use of electrical power,” said Mutsvangwa.

The minister said the authority put measures to curb abuse and reckless use of power.

“The stepped application of the electricity tariff whereby users who consume above a certain threshold are charged at a higher rate is already in application in order to deter inefficient use of national grid electricity. The Renewable Energy Policy also stipulates the enhanced use of solar and renewable energy sources by consumers.

“For instance, new housing units being constructed are required to install solar geysers. The net-metering system is also being implemented. Domestic consumers with solar panels on their rooftops, which are connected to the national grid, can sell any excess power that they generate to the national grid. In general, the use of off-grid electrical power through the use of solar energy allows consumers a significant measure of control over their electricity energy costs.

“Accordingly, the whole production, supply, distribution and retailing framework of electrical power is being reviewed to take into account these positive developments in the economy,” she said.

Domestic and industrial users have criticized the load shedding saying it was adversely affecting their operations.