NSSA project ‘Dzimba’ gets endorsement

By Wellington Zimbowa

NATIONAL SOCIAL SECURITY SERVICES’ (NSSA) initiative to ensure decent accommodation for occupational gross injury victims has received thumbs up from stakeholders, as a noble initiative, including workers.

Launched in 2018, the Project Dzimba under NSSA’s Accident Prevention and Workers Compensation Scheme (APWCS) aims at alleviating the plight of paraplegics and quadriplegic pensioners where they can get modern decent accommodation that meets their status with 100 beneficiaries to date across the country.

Disability expert and social services and disability director in the labour and social services ministry Dr Irene Petra said the initiative was in line with international treaties that the country ratified going a long way in ensuring enjoyment of the basic human right to shelter.

“This is a great initiative which is in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of Person Living with Disabilities which Zimbabwe ratified in 2013.

“This is also in line with the National Disability Policy that was launched by President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa in June this year,” she said.

The renowned disability expert said that her ministry is currently working on a work plan to incorporate the universal designs approach in infrastructure that ensures that satisfies the needs of people living with disabilities but their counterparts as well.

She however said that her ministry would work with its national housing and social amenities counterpart-that recently signed a US$25 million housing loan scheme facility from Shelter Afrique towards supporting the private sector to build 10000 low-cost modern houses.

At a recent media pension mentorship workshop co-hosted by the Insurance and Pension Commission (IPEC) and NSSA, the former’s chief social security officer Tambudzai Jongwe revealed that the social security board revealed that Project Dzimba has benefitted 100 occupational injury victims that incurred gross injuries.

According to NSSA spokesperson Tendayi Mutseyekwa, the initiative started only as a gesture to alleviate the plight of workers that would have suffered 70 percent of injuries at the workplace before being rolled out as a fully dedicated project.

This, he said was after noting that their livelihoods would have been grossly affected including the right to good shelter being compromised adding on that the upgrading structures through building round kitchens, availing 2 bedrooms and having a special toilet as well as ramp for wheelchair use.

However, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU’) s Japhet Moyo welcomed the initiative, but noted that most of the occupational injury victims are young people who have young families that should also be catered for.

“The scheme is a very noble one and it shows that NSSA which we closely work consulted us and we approved the initiative.

“This shows that NSSA is now ploughing back to the community.”

He added that NSSA should seek support from various foundations and corporates to get scholarships for children of the affected victims whom he said the majority become unfit for work to cater for their needs.

Previously the social security agency had no housing policy for the needy grossly injured workers who often become homeless.

Statistics on occupational gross injuries were not immediately available.