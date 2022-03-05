Nutty O’s roller coaster

By Fortunate Rekai

POPULAR Zimdancehall artist Simbarashe Carrington Chiwadzwa, popularly known as Nutty O continues to reap rewards for his hard work after scooping two National Arts Merit Awards at the 20th edition of the awards (NAMA) that were held at a glitzy ceremony at the Rainbow Towers Hotel, in Harare.

The nation was anxiously waiting for the NAMA, which came after a two-year hiatus, due to the COVID- 19 induced restrictions to curb the pandemic.

During a night where popular South African based Zimbabwean actor, Leroy Gopal graced the show as the host and showed his energetic moves, the Nutty O juggernaut kept its momentum from the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA), where the multi-talented chanter grabbed 3 awards, as he managed to scoop 2 awards at the NAMA (his first at the awards), placing him head and shoulders above his peers.

Nutty O won the NAMA Outstanding Musician and the Outstanding album (Mustard Seed) on the night.

However, it wasn’t a bed of roses for the Handiperi Power singer, fellow dancehall chanter Rodney Mashandure also known as “Jah Master” who took the gong home for the Outstanding Song, “Hello Mwari,” which was the hit song for 2020.

Also, not to be outdone is the ‘Kujata jata’ hitmaker Tawanda Ncube also known as D.T.Bio Mudimba –who rocked the airwaves in 2021 – won the award for the Outstanding New Comer, a follow up from his accolade at the recently held ZIMA where he scooped the Best Sungura Artist.

Revellers and delegates who graced the awards ceremony were kept on the dancefloor by the energetic performance line up of Janet Manyowa, Mambo Dhuterere, Kae Chaps, Nutty O, Nyasha David, Junior Brown, and Minister Michael Mahendere; that lit the stage with breath-taking performances.

Seasoned chart-topper, Mukudzei Mukombe also known as Jah Prayzah, who was nominated in 4 categories sadly walked away empty-handed, much to the dismay of his legion of fans.

A tribute to the late dancehall great, Saul Musaka also known as Soul Jah Love was made by various artists. The talented chanter sadly passed away due to health complications. May his soul continue to rest in peace.

Promoter of the year, Gateway Stream broadcasted the event live to cater to the Diaspora audience, free of charge. However, the event was also live-streamed on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC television).

However local awards have been marred by a failure to be time conscious, as the awards started late as was the case with the ZIMA.

Furthermore, most interviews were held whilst the guests were still walking, obstructing the camera people, especially when Kikky Bad!ss and Kae Chaps were performing on the red carpet.

NAMA is the biggest award ceremony in the country as they cater to a wider range of categories across the arts industry as compared to other award ceremonies held.

It (NAMA) recognises outstanding achievements within the arts sector by excelling artists be it in dance, film, literary arts, theatre, music, visual arts, media and spoken word.

The theme for this year’s edition was “Zimbabwe and Beyond #Amalevels”.