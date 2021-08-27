PAVCON flexes to cushion customers

By Edward Mukaro

FAST rising construction firm, PAVCON Industries, has gone the extra move in cushioning its clients by extending credit facilities for its range of products.

The move by PAVCON comes as ‘music to the customers’ ears ’, as the biting economy had stalled many projects from taking off, due to a lack of buying power from clients.

In an interview with this publication, Shelton Paza, who is the PAVCON managing director said the move would certainly make life easier for Zimbabweans wishing to purchase products from his firm.

“PAVCON Industries is now giving credit facilities. What we are basically saying is pave now and pay later.

“As a producer and supplier of concrete products, we strive to enable our clients to have peace of mind by making flexible payment terms, as we deliver our service,” said Paza.

He added that the firm, which since last year adapted the use of 3D designs on its products, had already stepped up efforts in its operations by expanding its service to deliver top-notch products that can be easily accessed at the firm’s bases.

“We have broadened our 3D design, which is a hit in the market. Broadening 3D services enables us, the service provider to explore different shapes or types.

“This has been done to give our clients a range of choices they fancy whenever they visit our premises,” he said.

However, the PAVCON boss decried the high cost of shipping new material to elevate the business.

“The business is currently facing challenges in importing new molds, as the shipping costs are too high.”

Currently, The firm is in a drive to spread its wings to other parts of the country, to service a broad range of clients who throng their offices for business.

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (ISO 2018) certified firm that commenced operations as a modest venture in Harare, years ago, has moved to consolidate its market share, as one of the fastest-growing construction firms.

With the promise of good quality, PAVCON manufactures pavers, kerbstones and bricks, while providing services like paving, building, painting and other related services.