Pavcon Invests in latest 3D technology

By Edward Mukaro

FAST rising manufacturer and distributor of premium quality concrete products, Pavcon Industries has invested in the latest modern 3D technology, as the firm eyes to increase its market share.

Speaking on the sidelines of the just-ended 2021 SMEs International Expo, held in Harare, recently, Pavcon managing director Shelton Paza said the entreprise was eying to give the market the best probable products through innovation and the adoption of modern technology.

“As technology changes and new innovations come through, Pavcon seeks to change with it too in order to adapt to clients’ taste.

“We expect to take delivery of the new 3D technology, which is an exciting development for us, as it will go a long way in extending and solidifying our customer base.

“Our product range designs are greatly influenced by the technology around us and as a rising concrete products manufacturer we have to be innovative to stay afloat,” said Paza.

Operating in a business environment that is filled with poor products, which crumble easily, Pavcon has since long back sought to ensure the confidence of its clientele base through the provision latest technology that enables the entreprise to tailor-make products to customers’ specifications.

He added that investing in human resources and technology has seen the firm moving from strength to strength.

“PAVCON Industries invested its efforts in technically qualified and skilled personnel who are result-oriented and works towards corporate goals. Through shared visions and attractions with these skilled management structures, adapting to technological advancement hasn’t been a major challenge,” he said.

Pavcon was launched as a modest venture of a committed paving business in Harare years ago, but has grown to diversify into the manufacturing of commercial, industrial and domestic products that are durable.

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) certified the entreprise in 2018.

Pavcon provides a wide range of services such as building, plumbing, maintenance, hardware and manufacturing pavers.