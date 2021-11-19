‘Pave now, pay latter’

By Edward Mukaro

FAST-rising local concrete products manufacturer, Pavcon Industries, is reaping the benefits of well-calculated pricing and payment regime employed to cushion clients under the harsh economic environment induced by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Globally, business is still trying to adjust and adapt to the effects of COVID and Zimbabwean firms have not been left out.

Speaking in an interview with The BusinessConnect, Pavcon managing director Shelton Paza said his firm had been devising ways of boosting its business units to stay afloat during these trying times.

The move by PAVCON comes as ‘music to the customers’ ears’, as the biting economy had stalled many projects from taking off, due to a lack of buying power from clients.

“Pavcon Industries is now giving credit facilities. What we are basically saying is pave now and pay later.

“We operate in a highly competitive market so we always have to be on top of our game; hence, since we introduced flexible payment terms in order to cushion our clients business has been brisk.

“Our clients keep knocking on our doors for more jobs and referrals are growing by the day,” said Paza.

He added that authorities have also played a crucial role in enabling MSMEs to operate in a conducive environment.

“Government has chipped in with various policies and timeous interventions that have made our operations easy. It such business-oriented policies that growth in productivity can be realised, while also enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs,” added Paza

Pavcon, which falls under the Micro, Small and Medium Entreprise (MSMEs) is arguably one of the biggest concrete product manufacturers in the country.

With the promise of good quality, PAVCON manufactures pavers, kerbstones and bricks, while services vary from manufacturing paving products to paving and driveway services and other related services.

Pavcon caters to the requirements of its valued clients across the nation and strives to develop a series of new designs with brilliant and aesthetic appeal.

The firm also caters to the customized requirements with precision; visional accuracy and consistent finishing by using 100% clear virgin raw materials for our products.

However, the firm also hinges its current success on technology as the use of the 3D initiative has transformed its operations with clients now able to get tailor-made quality products.