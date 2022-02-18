Political antagonists’ manipulation of auction system suffocating local currency

By Simbarashe Musaki

THE tumbling of the local currency after a brief stabilization driven by the central bank’s auction system is a result of manipulation of the Foreign Currency Auction System by political antagonists, coupled by businesses and people in general’s confidence deficiency on our banking sector due to past experiences, an economist has opined.

Prominent economic analyst, Robert Mhlanga, opined that the thriving of the black market and lack of confidence or measures for businesses and people to bank their money makes it difficult to hold the accountability of the currency.

“It is very important to leave professionalism to lead politics on all economic issues, not politics to lead professionalism. It’s unfortunate that everything has to be politically correct at every stage to be implemented, at the expense of professionalism. The Government foreign currency auction system was established to buy and sell foreign currency at ‘interbank rate’ and it’s not just in Zimbabwe but also the developed countries do that. It stabilised the local currency, but it was manipulated by the political antagonists to take up the scarce US dollar resource by disposing of the treasury bills before their maturity.

“As long as the black market is thriving and no confidence or measures in place for people to bank their money, as long as bankers are not there; it is very difficult to hold the accountability of the currency. Businesses and people, in general, can’t trust banking their money due to past experiences, where several banks were put under curatorship with depositor’s money and up to date some are yet to recover their money, at one point, the USD was said to be equivalent to ZW$. With the change of policy, depositors lost money when the central bank later realised that it is not feasible,” he said.

Labour, Economists and Afrikan Democrats president Linda Masarira believes that the willing buyer, willing seller works when there is an agreement on the exchange rate, not when one is in control.

“The Foreign Currency Auction System is not a financial market nor a capital market, but simply an auction system where the forex is bided for in local currency. Free forces of demand and supply should be engaged in any economy. At present, the formal market always chases the parallel market thus the Zimbabwe dollar reached its equilibrium of marginal increase on the formal market due to some artificial intervention for CAPS and FLOORS.

“Willing buyer, willing seller works when there is an agreement on the exchange rate, not when one is in control. Banking system as a regulatory authority should not interfere in the currency system. Banking is simple, deposit US$ and get US$, deposit yuan and get yuan. Once there is interference then we would rather hold on to what is dear, that is foreign currency,” she said.