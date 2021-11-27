Private doctors, medical aid societies on fresh collision course

By Wellington Zimbowa

MEDICAL AID SOCIETIES have come under fire from the country’s private medical doctors who accuse them of unfair practices in honouring medical claims, highlighting that this culminates in the subrogation of patient rights.

As the rift widens between private medical practitioners and health funders widens again, more medical aid societies are disengaging from their mother body Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFZ) in a wanton profiteering drive,according to allegations.

AHFZ is a voluntary representative body for the medical aid industry in Zimbabwe that has a comprehensive code of ethics bindings for its members including issues of medical fees.

Vowing to resist the meaningless consultation fees that there are allegedly dictating without due consultations, the doctors accuse the medical aid providers of prioritising profiteering at the expense of public health.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) president, Dr John Marisa said that only a paltry 30 percent of the medical funders are being compliant with their medical claim settlement obligations painting a gloomy picture for the citizenry that is resorting to private health care sector owing to the overwhelmed public healthcare system.

Some medical aid societies are said to be taking as long as 18 months to honour medical payments negatively affecting the viability of medical practices in this ‘hand to mouth operational environment.’

“We are not going to be let down by these medical aid societies on how much we charge. They used to bully us by declaring their own charges.

“There are many costs incurred when treating a patient such as medical sundries. We also have some running expenses as well as regular licenses and payments such as NSSA above employee salaries,” said Dr Marisa.

Dr Marisa also revealed that there have been a number of disengagements from AHFZ by medical aid societies in a bid to get freedom from binding ethical obligations by the regulator, especially on medical fee issues.

But the MDPPZ president argued that AHFZ membership decrease would also affect the stability of medical, growth, and sustenance of the medical funders’ sector an issue that with ripple effects on the overall healthcare system in the country.

On the alleged profiteering drive, he said: “They have money to invest in their own medical centres, but not to pay service providers.

“Most of them, especially the big ones, are now running their medical centres that have consultation, pharmacy, and other services,” he said.

According to MDPPZA, the private doctor’s assembly, medical aid patients risk being asked to pay cash or to make medical top-ups to meet the consultation and treatment fees charged by doctors or risk being denied services.

Dr Marisa said although the agreed consultation fees between private doctors and AHCFZ was US$25 in 2014 most medical aid societies are paying US$10 which is accepted on some grounds on humanity grounds.

One doctor who refused to be named said a certain big medical aid society (name supplied) only pays through RTGS bank transfers and he is forced to buy forex on the black market.

Efforts to get a comment from the medical aid body AHFZ were fruitless.