Profile: Linda Masarira

By Simbarashe Musaki

Linda Masarira’s ‘movie’ life tale, comprising of incarcerations, torture, and unpretentious abductions under the hands of former Zimbabwe President, the late Robert Mugabe’s regime may have been a hardener for the veteran human rights activist cum politician.

The experience inspired her to form her political party, Labour and Economic Democrats (LEAD) in 2019 looking forward to taking head-on selfish political party leaders obstructing ordinary citizens from enjoying the ‘Zimbabwe of milk and honey’ imaginary promised by freedom fighters prior to independence.

Now 37 years old and a mother of five, she boasts of having lived 50 lives.

Masarira is a politician with a difference and is herself a success story in Zimbabwean political and human rights activism history which was previously dominated by men.

“I inspired myself because no one can do what I am capable of doing. I have lived 50 lives in 37 years and I just aim higher for people to have standard living conditions.” She said in an interview.

Her activism lifestyle coupled with the highest quality political concepts amaze many people who in turn raise countless questions about her childhood, trade unionism, and politicking account which Zim24news successfully traced its roots.

Born on October 3, 1982, at Hwange Colliery Hospital. Linda grew up ordinarily like other children and in a family of two, is the eldest child of John and Perpetua Masarira while Russel is her only sibling.

She attended primary education at Hallingbury Primary school (Harare) and enrolled for secondary education at Marlborough High School for forms 1 and 2 before moving to Chipindura High School (Bindura) to do her form 3 up to 5 and all this nomadism was a result of parents searching for greener pastures.

Despite being a rape victim at the age of 17 and later realizing that she was pregnant, Linda finished her form 6 at Christ Ministries (Harare) staying alone.

Although activism was inborn and not a breeding area for empty vessels diametrically opposed to general belief then, Linda pursued tertiary education prior to entering the mainstream activism arena. She did courses including I.T and Networking, Computer Technicians, Institute of Marketing Management (IMM) and a Certified Railway Trains working course.

In 2002-3 she got employed at Gratephase Computers as a computer technician before trying luck as an indigenous businesswoman establishing her company Lindaz Interiors at the same time employed by Systems Technology between 2003 and 2005 where she started trade unionism as the workers’ committee chairperson.

She is a victim of the infamous Zuva judgment in 2015 after having worked for NRZ from 2006 as a Guard Special (assistant train driver) and successfully led two workers’ unions that is Train Men Workers Union (TWU) between 2008-2013 and National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) workers’ committee between 2014 and 2015 in fighting against poor remuneration and late payment of salaries.

Regardless of being fired twice for trade unionism, her late husband Charles Moyo remained her cheerleader and was the man behind Linda’s successful labour activism career.

“I was fired two times in my life for labour activism and advocating for labour justice and decent salaries. I am a victim of the Zuva judgment and gender justice and after being fired at NRZ, I just made a promise to myself that I was not going to work for anyone again, that’s when I ventured into farming and started doing advocacy work,” said Masarira.

After being fired by NRZ, Masarira did not lose hope of getting her terminal benefits and being a voice for the voiceless, she formed and chaired the Association of Railways Terminated Employees (ARTE) and managed to ensure that all Zuva judgment victims got their benefits.

Politically, her role model is former MDC women’s assembly chairperson Lucia Matibenga and her political career commenced in Hwange as an MDC activist before dumping the party in protest, accusing former MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai of betraying people by going into hiding in Botswana during the bloody 2008 elections.

In 2015-2017, Masarira who is not a political Uncle Tom became the then Tendai Biti-led People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretary for Recruitment and Mobilisation before quitting citing the party leader’s shenanigans, hypocrisy and misogynistic as push factors.

Fed up with partisan politics, she launched her Harare Central independent campaign dubbed # Purple Campaign in September 2017 before joining Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T as the national spokesperson and disclosed her expulsion in 2019 as a result of patriarchal dominance around the party leader.

Focusing on human rights activism, joining hands with the likes of Promise Mkwananzi in 2016, Masarira is a founder member of the Tajamuka movement which was former President the late Mugabe’s nightmare advocating for Mugabe to step down on accusations of violating human rights.

Linda who got the nickname Chandagwinyira from her parents was part of the 2016 Occupy Africa Unity Square Campaign which protested against the deteriorating socio-economic environment leading to her periodic arrests.

Following a series of fruitful protests, she spearheaded in 2016, Masarira was incarcerated for 80 days at Chikurubi Female Prison and carried her activism behind bars thwarting human rights abuse in prison and was transferred to solitary confinement at Chikurubi Maximum Prison (male prison)

“I’m glad that I led a protest in prison to change the living conditions of female prisons at Chikurubi and this led to my solitary confinement at Chikurubi Maximum Prison (male prison). They thought they were fixing me but I managed to have an opportunity to turn around other people’s lives who were subjected to inhumanity by prison guards,” she said.

She is also a trustee, the first coordinator and brains behind the formation of Zimbabwe Women in Politics Alliance (ZIWIPA) in 2016 whose major achievement was the ‘Bring back our women from Kuwait’ campaign which sped the repatriation process to more than 200 stranded Zimbabwean women who had fallen victims of human trafficking.

Linda’s CV is admirable as she is the convener of Pensioner’s Voice, former coordinator for the Young African Leadership Forum (Zimbabwe Chapter), former Chairperson of the Revolutionary Fighters as well as former Chairperson of Star Fellowship cohort 3 and FES Alumni.

George Files said, “whoever stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80 years.” Masarira subscribes to that view and is currently studying for a Bachelor of Arts, Honours Degree in Peace and Governance while on humanitarian aspect running a sustaining project for teenage mothers disowned by families and sanitary products donation program benefitting rural women and schools.