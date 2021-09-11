Property sector eyes high turnover, amid relaxation of lockdown restrictions

By Edward Mukaro

GOVERNMENT’s relaxation of the national lockdown to level 2 from level 4 has been welcomed by the property sector, as the shift presents prospects of high turnover, however, property sales will remain subdued, Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ) president, Alexander Millin has said.

The relaxation of the lockdown by authorities has given relief to various sectors, especially the property sector as most companies had resorted to working from home, to curb the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“The lockdown measures have been relaxed from level 4 to level 2. This is welcome news for the property sector as this will allow for increased productivity and service provision as operating times for a majority of tenants have now been normalised.

“This implies increased turnover, which can enable tenants to meet their rental obligations timeously. However the impact on property sales will not be immediately felt as sellers still have a wait and see attitude,” said Millin.

The property guru expressed concern at the alarming office space void rates recorded in the local property sector as a result of the pandemic.

“Office space has by far been the hardest hit by the work from home concept. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, void rates have increased to approximately 50-55% on average for some office buildings.

“Some tenants have been forced to request for a reduction in space or approval to sublet as a means of managing their rental payment commitments. In extreme situations, some tenants have had no option but to surrender their leases.

“In as much as a vacant building is of no beneficial use to the owner so, is a building which has the majority of tenants who are defaulting in rental payments. In such situations, the Landlord receives no income or minimal rent and yet is still required to meet ever-increasing building operating costs. Invariably, profitably and yield levels will drop,” he added.

Millin opines the current Residential Premises Rent Regulations actually frustrate than promote investment in residential property developments as they restrict the landlords ability to peg rentals, which are in sync with open market trends.

“Buying a residential property for letting purposes can be a challenge in this current economic environment and with the COVID- 19 pandemic still wreaking havoc across all business sectors.

“However with stringent vetting procedures a suitable tenant may be sourced and secured. Prudent investors would opt not to acquire a residential property to let out as the risk of rental payment defaults are currently high due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

“This is exacerbated by current Residential Premises Rent Regulations which seem to frustrate rather than promote investment in residential property as sub open market rentals could be imposed on landlords.”

In light of the COVID- 19 pandemic, Millin added that with the relaxation of the lockdown measures it was imperative for everyone to remain vigilant and continue to wear masks properly, sanitise and adhere to the recommended social distancing guidelines.