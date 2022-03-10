R Wiz’s gospel vibe, serenades youth

By Wellington Zimbowa

30-year-old Davidson Mc Allister also known as “R Wiz”, is a Kwekwe based rapper whose calling revolves around nature- youths in particular.

For him, energetic and versatile Christian and gospel music knows no borders in its inspirational and motivational quest, while entertaining and luring the youth into line.

R Wiz holds a Degree in Wildlife and Safari Management (2016) from the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT), where he also spearheaded the formation of a campus environment conservation club, Instinct Africa.

As a CUT student, he also co-founded a campus music band called Boyz Repa CUT, bringing to the fore student life through music.

This marked the beginning of his music career, producing his first two singles in 2017 titled Presenceand Ndini.

Against all odds, the youthful R Wiz released his first album this year. The six-track Hip Hop album is certainly set for great heights on the local charts.

Already, four of his tracks have taken the music scene by storm; dominating the radio space, particularly Ya FM, Central Radio Station (Midlands) and Radio Zimbabwe.

These include Rutendo, Mureza WepaGhetto, Down All the Way, Tie The Knot and Reminisce.

“I feel inspired to fulfill my call; a gospel musician who is premised in exploring social issues affecting society from a ghetto perspective,” he says.

And Just like the biblical universal call for Jesus’ disciples to take the gospel to the nation, R Wiz is adamant that there are no boundaries to his performance reach, thus maintaining his creative stamp on Christian platforms, as well as social joints and other events such as the modelling pageants.

“I have shared the stage with Michael Mahendere, XQ, Takura, Trevour Dongo among others.

“My message is clear and crystal, but the channels and platforms are different,” he says.

His message to fellow youth is that they should look above the current life complications, particularly the ghetto youths who are often backbenchers on development.

The thriller Rutendo (his ghetto suburb in Redcliff) seeks to inspire fellow ghetto youths that despite all the challenges that may be eminent in high-density suburbs, ‘komboni’ life can be a life worth experience that can provide a firm progressive path, according to the innovative social teacher cum entrepreneur.

The other track, Mureza WepaGhetto is ‘a prayer to God’ to bless ghetto youths. ‘Goes one lyrical line from the scorcher: “Dear God, chimbosimudzayi mabrothers epaghetto, one wepaGhetto.”

R WIZ, in the wake of unemployment, made his name as a music instruments player hired at various church congregations.

He also runs a small ICT-based shop in his Rutendo ghetto suburb that may seek to confirm that he lives his word on the stage.

But the TGIA CLIQUE band frontman reckons that other youth may feel that he has arrived, but yet he observes the journey is still afar.

He composes his own music, produced by Midlands producers though some are from Harare, while being available on social networks.

The Facebook handle is @RWIZTGIA, while on Twitter @RWIZTGIA and can be available for social performance bookings through mobile number 0781619015.