Reach Out Foundation targets orphans, vulnerable children empowerment

By Reporter

REACH Out Foundation (ROF), a local non-governmental organisation, with over 500 orphans on its books is on the verge of setting up its own skills development programmes, through the building of vocational training centres across the country, the organisation’s visionary, chief operations officer, Dumisani I. Hamandishe has said.

Zimbabwe has thousands of orphans, some of whom are visible on the streets doing drugs, while others simply beg for loose change from citizens to buy a hot meal.

Founded the peak of the COVID- 19 pandemic, in August 2020, ROF has set itself on a course to empower orphans and free them from the various social vices, as a way of empowering them to have a brighter future by paying their tuition fees, providing meals, clothing, information technology skills training, among a host of other interventions.

Speaking in an interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, Hamandishe said the organisation has put in motion plans to build training centres so as to empower orphans to fend for themselves.

“We want to have vocational centres whereby our beneficiaries are taught and trained different skills set like carpentry, welding, hairdressing, which will then, in turn, enable us to generate funds to fund ourselves. We do not want to be dependent.

“The main idea behind the formation of Reach Out Foundation is to make sure that these orphans and vulnerable children do not depend on anyone; they are given the skills so that they can depend on themselves.

“The main idea behind giving them what to do besides empowering them is so that we can occupy them so that they won’t think about getting into drug and substance abuse. We believe that once these guys have something to do they, something productive, they then won’t have time to engage in substance abuse,” said Hamandishe.

The organisation focuses on orphans who are below the age of 18-years.

ROF Co-founder and Chairman Ronal Mhundwa, who also spoke to this publication, said the NGO had partnered with both local and international organisations in pursuance of the vision to improve the livelihoods of orphans and vulnerable children in the country.

“Reach Out Foundation has partnered with a United Kingdom-based organisation called House of Mercy. The UK based organisation provides us with foodstuffs for our food aid programme.

“We have food programmes, school bursaries, whereby we provide school fees for our beneficiaries; we also have schools materials like uniforms and stationery for our beneficiaries.

“The partnership was established in the year 2021, the same year we registered the organisation,” said Mhundwa.

ROF is also into lobbying against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and campaigns against child abuse, and sanitary wear distribution to vulnerable and underprivileged children in Zimbabwe.

The organisation, however, is not yet registered as a PVO, but is rather operating as a Trust and is an affiliate of the Zimbabwe Youth Council. The organisation works through established orphanages in Harare, Chitungwiza and Murewa.