SMEs appeal for long-term loans

By Edward Mukaro

THE 11th edition of the SMEs International Expo kicks off amid high expectations as local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) implore Government and financial service providers to avail long-term loans for sustainable growth.

Annually, the Expo brings in various entities from the Government, SMEs and corporate sector to one platform for sharing of ideas and deliberating on how the SMEs sector can enhance its chances of growth.

Recently, the sector has had many setbacks, which have been induced by the COVID- 19 pandemic, as the government introduced the national lockdown that at times prohibited operations, as they were mostly deemed to be not essential service providers.

The move by government was meant to curb the spread of the pandemic, but nonetheless had an effect, not only on SMEs but millions of livelihoods as well.

Speaking in an interview with The BusinessConnect, KVC Holdings managing director, Felix Kari, whose company is also exhibiting at this year’s Expo, implored Government to avail long-term loans for SMEs for sustainable growth.

“We need the support of funding in order for our businesses to grow, especially loans. We need their loans to be relaxed not quick return loans, but long-term loans.

“We are expecting more clients and business connections from the expo and these are coming from corporates, government and fellow SMEs.

“I urge fellow SMEs to come and exhibit at this year’s Expo and if they are not able to exhibit they may come and see what other SMEs are doing in this COVID era, and learn more things from tomorrow,” said Kari.