Stronger contracts to curb side marketing

By Edward Mukaro

THE Government is working on strengthening contract arrangements for the 2021/ 2022 farming season in efforts to curb and deter side marketing by unscrupulous farmers, minister of lands, agriculture, fisheries, water, and rural resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka has said.

Through the National Enhanced Agriculture Production Scheme (Command Agriculture), the Second Republic has managed to get the nation on the path to being food secure.

THE fruits of hard work are seemingly beginning to pay off for President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led, Second Republic, as Zimbabwe has registered a 46% decrease in food insecurity due to schemes like NEAPS and others.

According to a press release by the ministry of agriculture, Dr Masuka implored farmers to abide by contracts in order not to inconvenience other beneficiaries, while also announcing plans by the government of creating a revolving fund for farmers through NEAPS.

“NEAPS is backed by a government guarantee to banks that raise capital to lend farmers to enhance local agricultural production through concessionary loans.

“Government has assisted to ensure NEAPS is well funded with the ultimate goal of converting repayments from recoveries into a revolving fund. This allows current and new farmers to continue benefiting from the program,” said Dr Masuka.

NEAPS, commonly known as Command Agriculture, or Special Agriculture Program for Import Substitution, initiated in 2016, has laid a solid foundation for ensuring national food security, accelerating import substitution, increasing employment, improving incomes and livelihoods and has provided a bais for broadening agricultural exports.

Over 15 000 farmers benefit from NEAPS annually, while over 2.3 million smallholder farmers benefit from social protection schemes annually.

NEAPS is backed by a government guarantee to banks that raise capital to lend to farmers to enhance local agricultural production through concessionary loans.

Through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the government seeks to increase agriculture production and productivity, especially by smallholder farmers to ensure food and nutrition security, enhanced income, increased income, increased opportunities for value addition and the development of agro-business value chains.