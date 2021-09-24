Take advantage of available trade facilitation channels- President Mnangagwa

By Wellington Zimbowa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called upon the private sector to take advantage of the opened business environment in the Second Republic and be equal partners in the country’s hot pursuit of sustainable socio-economic development in line with the National Development Strategy 1, blueprint.

Officially opening the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 61st edition, yesterday in Bulawayo, President Mnangagwa commended the resilience by the private sector, albeit the COVID- 19 pandemic that has hampered the ongoing drive to revive the country.

He highlighted Government’s commitment to avail a favourable operational environment for business growth, through enabling policies and infrastructure development.

“Utilise this opportunity to appraise with available trade opportunities (ZITF).

“The show of solidarity and cooperation must be consolidated for the realisation of a shared prosperous future and sustainable socio-economic development of our country.

“My administration’s engagement and reengagements drive remains a fundamental building block towards our economy.

“Attracting investment’s growing exports and penetrating international markets, I, therefore, commend the ZITF for the inaugural diplomatic conference which will complement the policy thrust.

“Over and above such forums, I urge investors to take advantage of the trade facilitation platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA), Zim Trade, and the Zimbabwe Chamber of Commerce.”

He added that this year’s theme reflects the growing focus to reinvigorate business and industry for socio-economic growth, saying the pandemic necessitated the need to reconfigure economies through innovation and building resilience.

“In this new normal, the private sector remains a special cog in the viable industrial and commercial entreprises, as well as to promote national economic growth.

”By adopting the local content strategy, and adapting to the various policy measures, you deserve due commendation.

“I trust that you will fully utilise this opportunity to explore trade and investment prospects across the various sectors of our economy.

“Attracting investments, growing exports and penetrating global markets.

On the backdrop of a successful agriculture season, industrialisation, modernisation, and rapid infrastructure development, the country’s economy anchored by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) is expected to grow by 7,8 percent this year according to the World Bank.

At his initial inauguration, President Mnangagwa was quoted in the media saying: “We look forward to playing a positive and constructive role as a free, democratic, transparent and responsible member of the family of nations.”