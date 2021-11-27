Tawanda Energy diversifies, commences Biogas production

By Simbarashe Musaki

MUTARE-based Tawanda Energy Private Limited has accelerated its Biogas production initiative, in its quest to diversify the company’s operations and take a bigger share in the development and introduction of climate-friendly fuels from waste, into the Zimbabwean energy sector.

Through a Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) based biogas purifier, the company aims to produce 7000 kilograms per day of renewable natural gas on the market and this will be a stepping stone in revolutionizing the way of dealing with waste in the country.

In a statement released to media, Tawanda Energy (Pvt) Ltd chief executive officer, Tawanda Chitiyo disclosed that the project has matured and his vision and mission is to become a driving force for social, environmental, and economic benefits by producing gaseous and liquid climate-neutral energy carriers.

“A majority of municipalities are facing serious economic, social and environmental challenges related to solid waste management; hence, the need to design a world-class biogas facility. Waste is an inevitable product of society, and one of the greatest challenges for future generations is to understand how to manage large quantities of waste in a sustainable way, and one approach has been to convert all the waste to energy. Tawanda Energy’s area of business will be to collect all forms of waste produced by the city of Mutare and convert them into energy carriers.

“Our company is a diversified group operating in energy, bio-fuels, petrochemicals, and related industries in the form of community-scale bio-refineries to produce petrol, renewable natural gas, electricity, and coal, all from waste. Our vision and mission is to be a driving force for social, environmental, and economic benefits by producing gaseous and liquid neutral energy carriers and it’s a project that aims to accelerate the development and introduction of climate-neutral fuels into the country’s transport, construction, farming and energy sector.

“Inspired by the values of the circular economy, we leverage the value of residual waste as an instrument of positive change by transforming it into a new product. We do all of this on-site, and we operate two wastewater treatment plants in Sakubva and Yeovil on a 25-year lease with the City of Mutare. Additionally, we will also work with agents, who will go around the city collecting plastic waste to give a holistic approach to waste management in the city,” he said.

Chitiyo believes that the initiative allows the market to introduce bio-components that have the potential to dilute market risk and facilitate new market and business opportunities in the country.

He added that using sewage sludge as a feedstock for biogas plants is arguably the most sustainable and environment-friendly method to produce fuel as the process does not compete with land used for crops or water used for drinking.