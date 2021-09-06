Tongaat Hullet granted 20-year operational license

By Wellington Zimbowa

LOWVELD sugar giant Tongaat Hullet has been granted a 20-year operational license by Government at a time the company is optimistic about the operational macro-economic environment, buoyed by the above normal rainfalls in the past rain season for its vast sugarcane irrigation.

This also comes at a time the company is optimistic about the official exchange rate that is said to be reversing the acute forex shortage for capital products and desired raw materials, while it’s on the verge of receiving a 99-year lease to the company.

“The company has also had its sugar milling license renewed for another 20-year period ending December 2040. These positive actions from the government provide further condense and stability to the operations.

“Provisionally, an institutional offer letter was issued by the government, whilst the requisite physical planning and administrative processes are nearing completion, paving way for the issuance of the 99-year lease,” said Canaan Dube presenting the 2020 annual report, recently.

He further added that the 4 000 hectare cane initiative dubbed Project Kilimanjaro is well on course.

With over 20 000 employees, Tongaat owns estates in Hippo Valley, where it is eyeing a 99-year tenure lease, Triangle, Chiredzi stretching to around 250 000 ha.

The firm owns sugar cane fields in Hippo Valley and Triangle, Chiredzi which stretch for over 25 000 hectares.

Its Mwenezana sugar plantation stretches to over 4 000 hectares.