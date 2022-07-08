HUMAN-WILDLIFE CONFLICT AT IT AGAIN

By Vimbai Kamoyo

The seemingly ever-present scourge of human-animal has raised its ugly head one more time again, the wildlife regulator has said.

Writing on the social media platforms the spokesperson of ZimParks Tinashe Farawo said elephants in separate incidents recently killed three people.

“It is with great sadness that 35-year old man was killed by an elephant in Binga this morning (Wednesday). He was killed while on his way home from work. ZimParks this week alone (has recorded) three people killed in separate incidents,” said Farawo.

The problem has been endemic with many reasons being cited as the causes of the menace.

In an article that appeared in the journal “Ecology and Society” a group of researchers led by Zimbabwean scholar Edson Gandiwa argued that the problem comes in several forms and it’s a perennial one.

“Human-wildlife conflicts are contentious because the resources concerned have a considerable economic value for local residents, while wildlife species have both national and international value, and are legally protected. Human-wildlife conflicts can take various forms, including carnivores attacking and killing livestock or humans, species raiding crops, competition for game and/or resources, disease exchange between livestock and wildlife, carcass poisoning, and retaliation killing. The conflict involves a variety of mammals, birds, fish, insects, and reptiles.



“Human-wildlife conflicts have escalated because of changes in land use, arable farming, and the sedentary lifestyle of pastoralists; inadequate wildlife control; and bans on hunting of some wild animals. For instance, in Africa, a large proportion of the human population is dependent on the land for their economic well-being. Together with the presence of many species of large mammals, this leads to a high density of conflict between people and wildlife. This, in turn, creates friction between managers of protected areas and local communities living in regions that border these protected areas. “Consequently, the resulting human-wildlife conflicts often undermine local support for conservation.



“Crop raiding by large herbivores and livestock depredation by carnivores can reduce tolerance toward species that are already threatened, whereas potential dangers posed by conflicts with large-bodied wild animal species may also negatively influence local attitudes towards animals. Perceptions about problems and attitudes towards conservation and/or animals are likely to be influenced by social interests and experienced costs and benefit. Studies of rural communities in developing countries have found that access to conservation-related benefits and involvement of local people in decision-making for resource management can positively influence local attitudes towards wildlife, protected areas, and conservation,” said the paper.

Commenting on Farawo’s page journalist Michael Gwarisa said he blamed CITES for the problem.

CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) is an international agreement between governments. Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of the species and these include elephants, which other countries deem to be threatened with extinction.

CITES has flatly refused to allow countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia to sell products of elephants like ivory but can sell live animals to “appropriate countries.”

The countries are saying the numbers are unsustainable in proportion to their habitat thus leading to human-wildlife conflicts.

As of May this year Zimbabwean officials said the country can support up to55,000 elephants but the population has more than doubled to 100,000.