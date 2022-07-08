Zambezi Escarp Lodge: a home away from home

By Allan Mbotshwa

Established in 2018, Zambezi Escarp Lodge was created to cater for those who want to have an adventure and enjoy the countryside atmosphere; the fresh air, and the quietness of Mother Nature.

The lodge is located in Mashonaland Central in Guruve, and has a homely feel as it is outside the residential area.

There is an array of activities for the family, individual and corporate function, the uniqueness of the facility is the traditional theme they have.

The activities include Conferencing & Events, Bush Camp Facility, Outdoor Braai & Gochi Gochi, and Jumping Castle for Kids, Fascinating Gazebos, Bar & Refreshments, and Zambezi Escarp’s Scenic Views.

The lodge has about fifteen accommodation rooms which are grouped as standard (10) and executive (5), and for the food lovers in harbours an all-day meals kitchen.

For the corporate events, the facility has a conference room that can accommodate one hundred and fifty people and also be in adherence to covid-19 protocols.

The facility was built by a young entrepreneur Tendai Pinduka who is 33 years of age. The idea behind the lodge was to create a space where people call relax and unwind from the pressure and fast pace of the city life.

There have been various challenges faces by the business as it is still growing and trying to gather momentum to contend with other existing hospitality firms around the around.

“We have faced low capital returns and low turnover mainly attributed to the distance we are from the city centre and also that people do not under the concept of outdoor camping,” said Tanyaradzwa Dumba, Lodge Supervisor.

The community has been supportive of the initiative and has been holding various activities at the facility in a bid to better the liveliness of the place get a feel of local tourism.

“We would like to get support from all stakeholders especially the youth as this is a youth initiative one that can benefit the community and the country as a whole through betterment of the tourism sector as envisioned by the President,” she said.