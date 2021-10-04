Tropical Cyclones a possibility – Met Department

By Vimbai Kamoyo

TROPICAL Cyclones cannot be ruled out in the coming rainy season, a top weather expert in the Government has said.

Speaking at the Annual National Agribusiness Conference organised by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS), the Meteorological Services Department director, Rebecca Manzou said tropical cyclones were likely in the coming 2021/22 summer season.

“Observations made in recent seasons are that heavy storms followed by periods of elevated temperatures are getting more frequent. Violent storms, flash floods are more likely to occur. Prolonged dry spells may occur as the season unfolds.

“The occurrence of tropical cyclones is a possibility during the season. Comprehensive Tropical Cyclone forecasts are usually issued in November and the Department will communicate this information as soon as it is available. Prolonged periods with high temperatures are highly likely,” she said.

The Met director advised the farmers that due to the forecasted heavy rains, they should be on the lookout for diseases and should stock large quantities of fertilizers as leaching was inevitable in such cases.

“The prevalence of malaria and water-borne diseases is more likely. Given the current forecast, there is a need to improve stocks of seed and fertilisers. There is a higher risk of leaching during the season. The use of soil conservation technologies such as construction contours and storm drains is to be done. High rainfall may mean an increase in livestock disease, therefore, farmers should stock up on dipping chemicals and ensure consistent dipping,” said Manzou.

In the last twenty or so years, the country has been hit by several cyclones that have left the trail of destruction along the wake.