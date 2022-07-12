708 Views by: Blessing Health / Uncategorized

Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Education sector Vital

By Allan Mbotshwa

Shingirirai Muchena was born on the 9th of September 1993 with two life-altering conditions, hydro cephalus and spina bifida, which result in him becoming a paraplegic at an early stage of his life.

As a handicapped person he has encountered various problems some of which he has overcame and others he could not but the most challenging was education.

For Shingirirai, a proper education meant a special needs school, one that would cater for him in ways that would best suit him, he attended St Giles Special School situated in Avondale.

He attended this school from pre-school until grade seven. For someone who stayed in Cold Comfort’s high-density suburb, it was really difficult to ferry him to and fro school every day.

“My secondary school was somewhat nomadic as i hopped from one school to the other, all of which were regular schools serve for the two terms of my form three when I went to Danhiko School for the Disabled which is a mixed school for handicapped students and those without disabilities,” Shingirirai said.

The plight of Shingirirai is no different from most children living disability around the country, in urban areas they can get the proper education and access to services that can aid them but disabled kids in rural areas are neglected and have no assistance from anyone except their immediate families.

Due to marginalisation of this group there are limited facilities that can cater for them in terms of rehabilitation and education, as there are a handful of special needs schools in the country that can cater for all these kids.

There is need to have school that offer inclusion so that both those with disabilities can live in an environment without disabilities this can help create people who understand the needs of the disabled while they are able bodied, inclusion aids the integration of these two groups in order for them to live together.

Matters of acceptance and inclusion have been taken up at a national scale. Under the principle of ‘Nothing about us, without us’, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) in partnership with UNICEF worked with organisations representing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to draft the National Disability Policy.

Launched in June 2021, the document seeks to address the marginalisation and discrimination of PWDs from the industries right down to the classroom.

Education is a basic human right and everyone should have access to it regardless of race, creed, colour or gender and the marginalisation of the disabled on a national level is a cause for concern.

Education needs to be availed to all so that they can become literate members of the society with fair opportunities at resource allocations.

“The government needs to be able to provide facilities across the country with the aid of non-governmental organisations that are concerned with the wellbeing of the disabled members of society, that way there can be treated equally with their able bodied peers,” Lisa Chabikwa, a parent with a disabled child.

Education is a prerequisite that needs to be looked at from a nationalistic point of view so that no child can be left behind regardless of its background.

Inclusion is the way to go in order to create a society that views every person as equally to the next despite his or her physical appearance.