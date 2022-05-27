Riozim diamond production decreases

By Fortunate Rekai

The Group’s associate RZM Murowa (Private) Limited recorded a 49% decrease in diamond production compared to the same period in the prior year due to processing low grade stock piles throughout the period.

The gold production declined by 21% compared to the same period in the prior year

There was no gold production at Dalny mine throughout the period, the mine suffered from poor ground conditions and flooding of its pits which rendered mining activities insurmountable.

“The mine is scheduled to resume operations in the second quarter after dewatering of the pits,” the RioZim Management Services (Private) Limited (Secretaries) Tawanda Chiurayi said.

Power supply challenges persisted throughout the quarter, which resulted in reduced plant throughput.

“Rehabilitation of the power infrastructure of the mine being carried out by ZETDC is progressing well despite delays due to logistical and insufficient resources,” Tawanda Chiurayi said.

Gold production for the quarter was subdued at 34% below the same period in the prior year due to the testing of the BIOX Plant.

The average gold price for the quarter was US$1 820/oz; an increase of 4% from US$1 745/oz recorded in the comparative period in 2021.

“Cam & Motor Mine focused on the completion and testing of its Biological Oxidation (BIOX) Plant to bring it to commissioning stage,

“As a result, the mine suspended mining activities from its nearby OneStep mine to pave way for resumption of production from the Cam & Motor pits,

“The BIOX plant was successfully commissioned subsequent to period end, on the 14th of April 2022,” he said. The Empress Nickel Refinery (ENR) remained under care and maintenance throughout the quarter.

