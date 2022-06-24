ZPC making strides for more power generation

By Allan Mbotshwa

The completion of Hwange expansion project will see load shedding and erratic power cuts becoming a thing of the past. The country has been battling with power shortages for a long time now.

The expansion project is currently at 88.29 percent complete and is set to add an extra 600 mega watts (MW) to the national grid. Thermal power station Unit 7 is expected to come online at the end of November this year and Unit will follow suit in February 2023.

Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) Projects Site Manager, Engineer Forbes Chanakira said engineering designs have been completed. Procurement of materials and equipment required for construction now stands at 98 percent, indicating that most of the required goods are on site and being installed into position.

“Commissioning of most of the completed sub-systems commenced at the beginning of February 2022 and the process is still on-going. Currently, systems such as the water treatment plant which produces water required for the boiler operations are being commissioned,” he said.

The completion of the two units, UNIT 7 and 8, at Hwange will thus significantly reduce the power supply deficit and positively impact Zimbabwe’s energy bill, with the ultimate goal of the country of becoming a net exporter of power into the region being achieved.

Government recently allayed fears of severe power cuts during winter saying households and businesses would not see prolonged daily outages despite reduced imports.

The deficit was likely to widen after regional utilities from Mozambique and South African highlighted that they will not be able to export power outside firm contracts during winter as they also face huge demand at home.

The coming in of the second republic has made infrastructure development its key mandate, with power generation at the core of the government for present and future investments.

This is in line with vision 2030 of an upper middle-class economy through development of key value chains such as the Mining, Tourism and hospitality and agricultural sector at the helm of the industries.

The Hwange expansion project is not the only power project on the cards there are others across the country which are various stages of completion, namely the Harava Solar Project in Seke that will also feed directly into the national grid and the Geo Pomona waste-to-energy project. Also in the pipeline is the Batoka Gorge power project that will see Zimbabwe becoming energy sufficient with enough for exports.

