US endorses Keith Guvamombe…, as EcoEthics launch Zim chapter

EcoEthics Zimbabwe president, Tatenda Keith Guvamombe

By Edward Mukaro

UPCOMING, young Zimbabwean climate change fighter and journalist, Tendai Keith Guvamombe, has captured the imagination of US President Joe Biden’s administration and renowned environmentalist Madhiv Chittoor, as he was endorsed EcoEthics Zimbabwe president, a recognition for his accurate and unbiased climate reportage, which shuns clickbait journalism.

Guvamombe, who is also the Early Day president, has been working hand-in-glove with various youths organisations, arms of government, international agencies, and young journalists in tackling environmental injustice and climate change.

The endorsement from the US official Lisa Cutter, an American politician who is a member of the Colorado House of Representatives goes a long way to show the might of Guvamombe’s prowess and efforts in preserving the environment and raising awareness on climate-related issues.

However, from an eagle eye’s perspective, Guvamombe, through his journalistic abilities managed to break the barriers to cut through the current standoff between the two countries; that is, the US and Zimbabwe.

Harare and Washington have for decades not been in ‘good books’, so to speak, but it is encouraging to note that through the pen of a young journalist, purely calling for sustainable human practices to save the environment and livelihoods from climate change; suddenly, there’s a lot to look forward to in terms of cooperation.

From an environmentalist and climate change point of view, the endorsement comes as a huge boost to the momentum the country has gathered, in terms of sustainable development.

Addressing delegates who attended the Climate Change Media Summit and EcoEthics Zimbabwe Launch, Cutter said youths are a critical cog in the fight against climate change, while also pointing out the need to invest in journalism and marrying climate change studies with journalism, so as to do away with identifying false information on climate issues.

“…Young people are so important to this effort (keeping the environment clean and green) and I just want to applaud you all because your voice matters.

“Improving journalism is incredibly important. We need more news outlets. There are too many for-profit news outlets that are cutting down on coverage and are more and more about making a profit than they are about reporting the news that we want to hear.

“We need to merry climate studies and journalism more closely. We need to have more conferences like this one, and we need to have more policy focus on climate change. We also need to teach media literacy and work to curb the disinformation of false information.

“There’s also more to do and I am committed to continuing to work on these important issues while I am a legislature. I have been pleased to participate in the Climate Change Summit and officially help launch EcoEthics Zimbabwe. I hope you will join me in supporting and endorsing Mr Tendai Guvamombe, as the president of the EcoEthics Zimbabwe,” said Cutter.

As the president of EcoEthics Zimbabwe, Guvamombe will now get the chance to work closely with the EcoEthics Global Movement founder and president, Chittoor, who by the way is only 10-years old.

Chittors, a bright, multi-talented teen has made waves over the world due to her fearless environment and climate activism across the globe.

“It has been proved that humans are the fundamental cause of the climate change crisis. So, we, humans of all walks of life – whatever our professions might be – must strive to mitigate human impact on our ecosystems: “Zero waste must be our mantra,” said Chittoor, from her US base, via zoom.

Furthermore, she implored the African Union (AU) to enact relevant policies to enhance sustainable livelihoods before expressing her optimism at EcoEthics fortunes for its new base in Zimbabwe, given the warm reception the government has extended to the organisation.

“The African Union (AU) must formulate policy to protect its soil. It must resort to composting, sustainable and top soil conservation farming methods. Top soil conservation is the best way to fight climate change.

“I am excited about this partnership with Zimbabwe and its government for EcoEthics Zimbabwe to work in all possible ways to bring about Zero waste sustainability and circular economy. Climate adaptation and climate action mandate us to rethink our lifestyles,” she added.

EcoEthics is an environmental movement found by a 10-year old Colorado, USA based Madhvi Chittoor. The movement enshrines in the positive contribution of young people towards environmental sustainability.

EcoEthics chapter was officially launched on the 3rd February 2022, in Harare