USD1.2 million CBIT project to enhance climate transparency

Feature

By Edward Mukaro

GOVERNMENT’s continued efforts to oblige to the Paris Agreement have once again manifested in the recently launched Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) Zimbabwe Climate Change Project, a vehicle set to enhance the country’s climate transparency.

Having successfully applied for resources from Global Environment Facility – Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency Trust Fund to the tune of USD1.2 million, Zimbabwe’s climate communication and reporting is set to be transformed to modern standards.

It is no brainer that the fight against climate change cannot be won without the right apparatus in place. In short, transparency becomes one of the vital aspects of tools government; the private sector and agencies alike can use to tilt the odds in the fight against climate change.

What makes this project more interesting is that, with reliable scientific climate data, informed decisions can be made, especially with regard to greenhouse gas emissions accounting.

By applying and launching the CBIT, successfully, Zimbabwe is now in a better position to collect, analyze, and present climate data, it can assess its individual circumstance, needs, and priorities, as well as the progress or lack thereof.

Solid, verifiable data can enable the country to tailor-make effective, and realistic climate policies, develop plans and assess the support needed.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, “The case for a green, climate-positive recovery cannot be complete without collecting and analyzing data on governments’ recovery packages and measuring it against the low-carbon investments needed to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. Setting up transparency systems that track and analyze investments not only holds governments accountable for their climate commitments, but ensures that a net-zero future is within reach.

Transparency will aid in the climate fight in the sense that the nation can do away with missed opportunities, as institutions, agencies, government and various stakeholders can be able to feed into the data wagon to enable lead agencies to record accurate data, which may also lead to the formulation of policies and laws that may be very critical in the climate.

For Zimbabwe, the CBIT is a short in the arm, since a large chunk of the country’s livelihoods are essentially dependent upon sectors that have been severely affected by climate change.

It is also worthwhile to note that the CBIT project is set to strengthen the capacity of local institutions to conform to the Transparency Requirements of the Paris Agreement.

Zimbabwe, being a Party to the Paris Agreement, will need to provide the necessary information to track progress towards implementing and achieving Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and reducing GHG emissions

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) through the Paris Agreement requested the GEF to support the establishment and operation of the Capacity-building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) to assist developing countries in meeting the enhanced transparency requirements of the agreement.