Warriors defender, Charles Yohane killed in South Africa

By Allan Mbotshwa

FORMER Warriors defensive pillar, Charles Yohane, was shot and died during a car hijacking incident at Mzimhlophe in Soweto, South Africa.

He was 48 years old.

At the time of his death, Yohane was living and working in South Africa as a coach for a local football academy and as a taxi driver, on a part-time basis.

Yohane played for various teams in his career namely Fire Batteries, Dynamos FC, Caps United FC, AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits, exploits which earned him a call to play for the Zimbabwean national team, as a defender.

Yohane had 23 international caps under his belt and was part of the Warriors’ squad that made headlines in Tunisia in 2004, and he was also part of the contingent that travelled to Egypt for the AfCON 2006 edition.

The tragic and sudden loss of this football legend has hit the football fraternity hard because those close to him say he was never a violent man, rather he was quiet and reserved.

“I have known Charles for several years and to me, he had become a close family member. But one thing about Charles was that he was not a violent person, he was quite a reserved guy. How come he had to die in such violent circumstances,” said Stewart “Shutto” Murisa, a former teammate to Charles.

Social media is awash with condolence messages for the former national team player, while others have blamed the police for not being able to protect people in South Africa from criminal elements.

“My brother introduced me to him in 2003, in Linden, where he stayed. What a wonderful soul, may you rest in peace my brother; the cool captain.” @Nceba Mkoka (Twitter).

“May His Soul Rest In Peace. Really Loved This Player As A Young Boy. Grew Up Watching Him” @SirPoPs (Twitter)

“Bidvest Wits legend Charles Yohane has died after being murdered in South Africa over the weekend. The former Zimbabwe international was shot dead in Soweto, Johannesburg. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones he left behind” @GoalAfrica (Twitter).

“Bolt is deeply saddened by the passing of Charles Yohane. We are fully cooperating with the police in the investigation of this case and we urge anyone with information about this incident to share it with the police.” @Bolt South Africa (Twitter).