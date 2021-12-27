WHO calls for protection, investment in women

By Edward Mukaro

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for the investment in women and their protection as they have played an important role in weathering the storm of the past two (2) years.

In a statement, the WHO stated, “If health systems and services have weathered the storm of the past two years, it is in no small part due to the huge sacrifices of the women who represent 70 percent of the health and social workforce.

“WHO’s ‘Year of Health and Care Workers’ campaign has called for protecting them and investing in their work environments and education; the WHO Academy represents a major investment in the latter’s area.

According to the United Nations agency, women played a leading role in driving scientific breakthroughs, a show of commitment to dismantling barriers to women’s participation in science, so more can participate in pushing the boundaries of knowledge and safeguarding public health.

“Committed to championing women as decision-makers and learners, we signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Women in Global Health network and make multiple commitments to women’s empowerment and equality at the Generation Equality Forum,” said the UN agency.

Women and girls are facing new or heightened health challenges, as the COVID- 19 pandemic has exacerbated existing inequalities and disrupted access to vital health and support services.

The largest-ever study on the prevalence of violence against women shows that almost 1 in 3 women globally have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence from a non-partner. Exposure to violence at home likely increased during the pandemic.

In Zimbabwe, since the start of the national lockdown, GBV service providers in Zimbabwe have seen an increase in reported GBV cases, including psychological, physical, sexual and economic violence. During the first 11 days of the lockdown, the National GBV hotline run by Msasa Project registered 764 reported cases of GBV, compared to 500-600 cases a month prior to COVID- 19.

Beyond the spike in reporting, service providers have witnessed an increase in the severity of violence.

COVID- 19 is likely to exacerbate this as women and girls are confirmed in the home, their movement is restricted, and support is harder to access.

“WHO resources aim to help health workers better support survivors, while new research highlights the urgent need for policies that prioritize violence against women as a public health threat.”

To address health challenges that particularly affect women, WHO is working to help countries eliminate cervical cancer, releasing new guidelines on cervical screenings and pushing for equity in access to vaccines, screening and treatment.