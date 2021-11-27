Women, SMEs deserve more – Analysts

By Reporters

SMALL and Medium Entreprises (SMEs) have sustained Zimbabwe’s economy for the last 20-years and they deserved a huge chunk of the $927.3 billion 2022 budget presented by the minister of Finance Prof Mthuli Ncube, Analysts have said.

Prof Mthuli presented the 2022 budget to an expectant nation after months of consultations across the breadth and width of the nation, as Government, private sector and civil society pushed for a pro-poor budget.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, and SMEs was allocated $4.7 billion in the 2022 budget announced by Prof Mthuli, an amount that analysts view as inadequate given the role played by the sector in preserving livelihoods over the years.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect, past national president of Professional Chamber of SMEs and economic analyst, Luckson Zembe opined that the budget should have allocated more resources towards SMEs given the benefits the nation has enjoyed from the sector.

“SMEs constitute 80% of our economic mix. They contribute at least 60% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and 90% of employment or livelihoods. They have sustained this economy for the last 20 years! So, $4.7 billion for the entire Ministry for this important sector of the economy reflects the mindset and perception of the Government towards the sector, which is unfortunate.

“This sector deserves at least 10 times what it has been allocated. After all, it takes 10 times less to create business and employment opportunities in the SME sector than with big corporate boys,” he said.

Commenting on the allocation, the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe national coordinator, Sally Ncube, questioned government’s sincerity in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) reflecting on the budget allocation to the ministry of Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development.

“Today marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. So, when we look into this budget we were hoping that with the increase of GBV in 2021 – which is at an alarming rate – there was going to be an investment to institutions that are responsible for responding to GBV. These institutions include; the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, Ministry of Women Affairs, independent commissions in their diversity and the pockets in the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, and with the Ministry of Home Affairs, specifically the Victim Friendly Unit.

“The budget now is showing that there has been a blinded site of not prioritising the issue of GBV,” said Ncube.

Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD), campaign officer Angela Mandoreba concurred with Ncube saying, “In terms of women, there are still grey areas. The issue of women being catered for in terms of accessing loans – addressing that challenge and addressing the financial inclusion aspect is a welcome development.

“He (Prof Ncube) has tried, but we need to continue to ensure that these macro-economic policies instruments really respond in earnest to citizens,” she said.