ZERA to promote electric cars

Vimbai Kamoyo

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) will be promoting the use of electric cars at the coming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), a top official at the organisation has said.

Speaking to The Business Connect, the ZERA Chief Executive Officer Edington Mazambani, said their organisation would be promoting the use of electric show at the Bulawayo premier trade show as there are many benefits to be accrued from using the vehicle.

“When we go to the trade fair this year we will be propping up the use of electric cars. We want to cut heavily on fuel import bills and be environmentally friendly. As I speak write now I am using one,” said Mazambani.

The use of electricity has gained traction the world over as people set to move away from the use of fossil fuels as they pollute the atmosphere.

Late last year the Minister of Energy and Power Development Zhemu Soda, launched the use of electric cars in the country saying they would be a great substitute for the use of harmful fuels such as diesel and petrol and thereby create a climate-friendly environment.

“Zimbabwe, just like other nations, is bound by the Sustainable Development Goal 13 of the United Nations, which challenges States to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. The introduction of the e-vehicle is set to open a number of opportunities in the energy, transportation and broader economic sector.

“According to Biofuels Policy of Zimbabwe of Zimbabwe, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) identified the energy sector as the major greenhouse gas contributor accounting for the 49 Percent of national emissions.