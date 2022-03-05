ZESA honours thriving units

By Allan Mbotshwa

ZIMBABWE Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings in partnership with Cell Insurance, held the ZESA Risk Management 2021 Awards ceremony in recognition of outstanding performances from various stations within the group.

The awards come after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID- 19 restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic.

Inline for consideration at the awards were Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), ZESA Enterprise (ZENT), Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Transmission Company (ZETDC) and Powertel Communications.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of ZESA Holdings Group executive board member; Dr Sydney Gata; ZESA deputy chairperson, Tsitsi Makovah said the main purpose of these awards is to recognise chosen stations with outstanding performance within the ZESA group that excelled in good risk management practices during the year 2021.

“This should motivate the winners to continuously improve and maintain their positions as leaders and inspire those who have not received similar recognition to strive to be winners in the future. I applaud every effort made to protect the growth and sustenance which should be recognised and rewarded,” she said.

The awards had four major categories namely ZETDC which was divided into two areas of distribution and transmission; Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) and overall winners of the aforementioned aspects.

Winners of the various categories received cash prices, certificates and trophies in recognition of their outstanding execution of duties expected of them.

ZPC Kariba emerged as the overall winner of the ZPC category and Transmission Western Region was the overall winner for the ZETDC category, with ZESA Enterprise and Powertel scooping awards of their own.

In attendance were Cell Insurance group chief executive officer, Dr Ish Makuzwa, ZESA deputy chairperson, Tsitsi Mukovah, who was the guest of honour, and other delegates from various firms like Powertel Communications, Cell Med Insurance, Maksure Risk Solutions, ZESA Enterprise and the media practitioners.