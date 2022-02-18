ZESA’s US$1.5 million 600MW project nears completion

By Allan Mbotshwa

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA)’s US$1.5bn project to expand thermal power station 7 and 8, in Hwange, with an expected electricity production capacity of 600 Mega Watts is at 80.2 percent complete, with work on the project expected to be done between July and September 2022.

Currently, according to the power utility; work is ongoing non-stop to have the project finished at the earliest time frame.

The scope of work for the project includes construction of 2 x 300 units at Hwange power station, power evacuation transmission and distribution infrastructure.

However, many families had to be relocated during the construction of the power units due to various technical issues; hence, the power utility took it upon itself to compensate the affected families by building affected families new homes in new settlements.

Addressing delegates during the handover ceremony of New Epping forest homesteads by the power utility to families that were affected by the construction of the new 400kv transmission line, Matabeleland North provincial affairs and devolution minister, Richard Moyo said more progress has been achieved, despite delays caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

“The transmission infrastructure requires a wayleave of 60m, which is traversing from Hwange to Hwange B substation, to Bulawayo’s Insukamini substation. From here, the lines connect to Marvel substation all in Bulawayo.

The transmission line is passing through built-up areas which have to be relocated to allow for the 60m wayleave,” he said

During the ceremony, minister Moyo handed over 12 of 75 houses that are being constructed as a way of compensating displaced families. However, some of the houses are still under construction.

The compensation is in line with the World Bank Performance Standards which demand that national projects should improve the livelihoods of displaced persons. In fact, the standards state that the livelihoods of displaced persons should be restored or improved to pre-displacement levels.