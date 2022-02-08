Zim intensifies climate action…CBIT launched

By Edward Mukaro

PROVISION of information to track progress towards implementing and achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is key to the country in the climate change fight, Secretary for Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Munesushe Munodawafa said, as Government launched the Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) Zimbabwe Climate Change Project, in Harare yesterday.

In 2015, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change established an Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), which requires all parties to produce national GHG inventories and track progress towards their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Hence, the CBIT aims to enable the country to establish or strengthen its capacity to track progress on national commitments made under the Paris Agreement and also to produce more comprehensive and accurate reports capturing their implementation in the medium to long term.

Climate Change Management Department Director, Washington Zhakata, who spoke on behalf of Munodawafa lauded the government’s launch of the CBIT project.

“The CBIT project, therefore, comes at an opportune time to enhance efforts to prepare and submit National Communications and Biennial Reports, as well as participate in the international consultation and analysis processes.

“The CBIT also supports countries to build capacity to enhance their level of ambition under the Paris Agreement, including by enhancing capacities for the generation of more accurate and updated data on emissions in all sectors, as well as in the impacts of adaptation measures in increasing resilience of communities and ecosystems,” said Munodawafa.

Zimbabwe like most developing nations has been facing challenges such as a lack of technical capacity and proper institutional arrangements for GHGs emissions activity data collection, processing and archiving.

This has affected the country’s ability to report in a manner that promotes environmental integrity, transparency, accuracy, completeness, comparability and consistency.

“In order to address some of the challenges the country is facing in reporting to the UNFCCC (some of which are mentioned earlier), the Government through my Ministry, with assistance from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), applied for financial resources from the Global Environmental Facility Trust Fund – Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT).

“The project will strengthen Zimbabwe’s capacity to collect and process climate change data into useful information for policy-making and reporting to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The project will be implemented by MECTHI with UNEP as the GEF Agency. The project will be implemented from 2022 up to 2024,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with this publication a Climate Change Scientist who is also the CBIT Technical Focal Person, Tatenda Mutasa said the project was inclusive in nature since both the public and corporate sectors were going to be active players in implementation.

“We will have line ministries and the private sector convinced on the importance of transparency. We are hoping that there will be political stability along with adequate coherent participation of ministries and agencies because it’s a national project, and we are hoping to retain capacities when it comes to transparency.

“We also want the private sector and relevant stakeholders to accept and be able to share data and information so that we can use it for our reporting purposes,” said Mutasa.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) through the Paris Agreement requested the GEF to support the establishment and operation of the Capacity-building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) to assist developing countries in meeting the enhanced transparency requirements of the agreement in both the pre and post-2020 period.

Government is implementing the CBIT project in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme and the Global Environment Facility.

The CBIT is a US$1.2 million project, with the Government of Zimbabwe co-financing with USD 0.3 million.