Zim records 47% decrease in COVID cases

By Edward Mukaro

ZIMBABWE’s response efforts towards COVID-19 continue to bear positive results as the country recorded a 47 percent decrease in cases, as of 25 October 2021.

Presenting the 37th post-cabinet report, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said the progress report on the country’s response to the pandemic, presented by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, as chairman of the Ministers’ National Committee, the country is reaping positive results in the fight against COVID due to intervention methods by the Second Republic.

“The nation is advised that, as of 25 October 2021, the country’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 132 688 with 127 433 recoveries and 4673 deaths. The recovery rate was 96% with 582 active cases reported. A total of 303 cases were reported as compared to the 572 the previous week showing a 47% decrease in the number of cases.

“This is an indication that the national response efforts continue to bear positive results in containing the pandemic,” Hon Mutsvangwa.

She said unsanctioned movement among scholars in boarding schools as well as non-compliance had played a huge role in the surge in COVID cases in schools, before castigating privately owned schools of ignoring the Education Act.

“Movement of boarders during term time as well as general non-compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures for the Prevention and Management of COVID-19 and other Influenza-like illnesses in the Primary and Secondary Education Sector has contributed to outbreaks in schools.

“It has been observed that some private schools are not fully observing the provisions of the Education Act as evidenced by the continued practice of allowing parents to withdraw boarders from school for exeat weekend or for half-term school breaks during the pandemic and that enforcement of the Public Health Act on such unsanctioned movement of learners during the pandemic will be evoked and strengthened.”

The Government has noted the need to ramp up vaccination to attain the national herd immunity by year-end as targeted.