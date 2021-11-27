Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission boss assumes top African post

By Wellington Zimbowa

ZIMBABWE Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) chairperson Dr Elasto Mugwadi recently assumed leadership of Africa’s human rights body.

A vocal human rights practitioner who has also courted the ire of former President Robert Mugabe and former registrar-general Masango among others in the corridors of power, Dr Mugwadi assumed his position at the recently held 13th Biennial Conference of the Network of African National Human Rights Institutions (NANHRI).

Speaking at a media breakfast meeting that preceded the conference said the two-year leadership of the 46 African human rights body is rotational and the country will be deputised by Ghana.

The hybrid conference where limited numbers including NANHRI executive director Gilbert Sebihogo attended the physical event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ran under the theme, “ Impact of Covid-19 on the Human Rights in Africa: The role of National Human Rights Institutions in offering a human rights-based approach to better and sustainable recovery towards development beyond Covid-19.”

In his remarks at the end of the conference, he mooted that the Harare Declaration and Action Plan that was an outcome form the event will go a long way towards Africa’s thrust to ensure human rights for its citizens.

“I feel elated that henceforth, the Harare Declaration and the Action Plan will be based on the results of this conference be actioned to assist in affirming the role of the Network of African National Human Rights Institutions in providing human rights-based approach towards sustainable development.

“I acknowledge with gratitude, the comprehensive presentations, rich discussions in plenaries from participating African NHRIs, civil society organisations, governmental organisations, the UN agencies, thematic experts.

Justice, legal and parliamentary affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi officially opened the event that was physically hosted in Harare.

ZHRC, a constitutionally enacted body, according to section 243 of the Constitution of the national constitution tasked with promoting, protecting and enforcing human rights and addressing maladministration by public institutions and their officials.