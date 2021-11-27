Zimbabwe intensifies GBV fight, launches Safe Market, One Stop Centre

By Edward Mukaro

THE Government of Zimbabwe together with stakeholders including the European Union, The United Nations and local authorities in Epworth have launched a Safe Market and One Stop Centre, under the Spotlight Initiative, as the nation ups the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The safe market showcased in Epworth comprises 96 secure, well-lit stalls, children’s resting room and play area, separate female, and male ablution facilities, and clean water facilities.

The launch of the facilities comes as the nation joins the world in commemorating the 16 Days of activism against GBV. The localized theme for the commemorations is: “End Violence Against Women Now: No to child marriages.”

In a statement released by Spotlight Initiative – a global multi-year partnership initiated by the European Union and the United Nations, in partnership with Governments, to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030 – the head of EU development cooperation Frank Porte said the European block was fully behind Zimbabwe’s efforts to end GBV.

“The EU fully aligns and supports Zimbabwe’s theme this year: “End violence against women and girls Now: No to child Marriage”. This constitutes a harmful practice that violates the rights of the child and robs children of their childhood and in most cases, results in increased poverty,” said Porte.

The One Stop Centre addresses a number of challenges related to SGBV service access, by providing multi-sectoral services, including health, psychosocial, safety and security, and legal under one roof in a survivor centred manner.

Implementation of the programme is led by the United Nations resident coordinator, in partnership with six UN agencies – namely ILO, UNDP, UNESCO, UNFPA, UNICEF and UN WOMEN, the European Union Delegation and civil society organizations.

These two projects opened today and many other programmes across the country, including the recently launched High Level Compact to end violence against women and girls, are models that the UN has built through its partnership with the EU, the Spotlight Initiative.

Among other issues, the Safe Market Model facilitates women’s economic empowerment, leadership, and security within public spaces by advancing Zero Tolerance to all forms of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

According to the statement, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development deputy minister, Honourable Jennifer Mhlanga said GBV can only end once women are empowered, as evidence suggests that economically independent women are less vulnerable to violence.

“Economic empowerment of women is integral to any sustainable approach to eradicating violence against women as studies show that women who control their own resources are less vulnerable to being victimized because of their gender,” said the deputy minister.

Since the launch of the Spotlight Initiative in 2019, some 3.8 million beneficiaries, including 2.3 million women and girls, in Zimbabwe received various services.

With a funding commitment of USD30 million from the EU, the Spotlight Initiative in Zimbabwe is being implemented in five provinces across Zimbabwe, including Mashonaland Central, Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, and Matabeleland South under the following six pillars: Legislative and Policy Framework; Strengthening Institutions; Prevention and Social Norms; Delivery of Quality Services; Data Availability and Capacities, and Women’s Movement and Civil Society.