Zimbabwe ties loose ends as Kimberly process review in May draws closer

By Laurence Kanyasa and Fortunate Rekai

THE Zimbabwe Diamond Industry is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the Kimberly Process review, set for May this year, to assess the state of preparedness and continued membership in the organisation.

Addressing delegates at the KP assessment workshop held in Harare, Minister of Mines, Winston Chitando, who was represented by his deputy Polite Kambanura said the country has made significant progress in ensuring a lucrative diamond industry in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is targeting to achieve a 12 billion dollar mining industry; diamond mining and value addition are expected to contribute 1 billion.

Steps have been made to keep diamonds clean and acceptable to the international market, which should, in turn, catapult the economy and benefit mining communities.

Zimbabwe’s commitment to the Kimberly process is set to be assessed, as the country steps up for the chairmanship of the organisation next year

“We are on the right track in achieving this milestone in the diamond sector, through teamwork from all stakeholders in the diamond industry, we have moved thus far,” said Minister Chitando.

Zimbabwe has conformed to set KPCS standards through enhanced mineral exploration; opening new mines and closing of old ones; value addition through cutting and polishing, reserving 10 percent (%) rough diamond of the local market.

The southern African nation is the incoming chair of KPCS next year and is expected to become African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA), as well.

Victoria Falls is set to host the ADPA from 6–9 to April 2022. The meeting is meant to give a self-assessment for Zimbabwe, ahead of the KPCS.

“Industry and civil society organisations should make meaningful engagements in ensuring transparency and make the impending review a success,” Chitando said.

The last KPCS review was held in 2012, therefore, success at this year’s review will see increased confidence from the international community and full acceptance as serious players in the diamond industry.

Several speakers and diamond company representatives also graced the event, where security issues in the diamond sector were discussed at length.

KP Focal point Zimbabwe, A Mukombachoto said security has been improved through the use of perimeter fences to surveillance drones, to overlook diamond claims.

This was cemented by the Mineral Flora and Fauna Unit, which said that they work in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe

(MMCZ), said chief superintendent Mavhaku K.

ZIMRA added weight saying that through regulatory measures, they are mandated by the government to contain the smuggling of diamonds at ports of entry.

“We oversee that all papers are signed by their respective people and are not forged to avoid fraud activities,” said Bekezela Mjokojoko.

Formed in 2003, the KPCS is a multilateral trade regime, which sees the production of clean diamonds and prevents the sale of blood diamonds.