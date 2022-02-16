Zimbabwe’s reengagement drive on course…as local firm partners international investors

IAA executive director, Chantel Oppelt

By Edward Mukaro

AFRICA GRAIN and SEED (AGS) has partnered with a consortium of South African businesses (consisting of 15 firms) after signing a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the foreign firms investing a fortune up to the tune of US$4 billion in the country’s various economic sectors, namely agriculture, banking, technology, women, and youth, among a host of sectors.

The partnership comes as a huge thumbs up in confidence to the Second Republic’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra, while also quenching the country’s dire need for direct foreign investment.

The consortium includes Kampay, Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA), Pathfinder Projects Africa Pvt (Ltd), Institute of Applied Alchemy, Zympay and Tingo, University of Stellenbosch THREE-D Agencies, Feel to Heal, among others, respectively.

Addressing the media at Meikles Hotel, in Harare after the signing of the MoU at a round table ‘Thought Leaders Investment’ conversation; businessman and BFASA president, Dr Lenox Mtshagi said the partnership with AGS will see investment flowing to various sectors of the country’s economy, while also creating employment to change livelihoods.

“We intend to invest in agriculture and cannabis; those are the major ones. Also, we want to bring in investment for mining as well, and as I have said before, we want job creation and ownership of stake to Zimbabwe.

“Those are our main focus; to work together with ZIDA (Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency) and our partner (AGS), going forward to create more business for those that are in need of, and change lots of lives of the poor people and make them able to live on their own with the resources that we will be bringing,” said Dr Mtshagi.

The medicinal cannabis project, if approved, is set to have a capital injection of R1 billion and employ a maximum of about 750 people, who will be working on a 1.2-hectare piece of land.

Dr Mtshagi added that the scope of the consortium will not only hinge on creating jobs, but would also go a mile further by creating business linkages and markets, while making use of SADC’s free-trade space.

Furthermore, through AGS partnerships, the nation is set to benefit immensely in agro-financing, as one of the investors, Kampay, has a flexible lending regime, as the firm seeks to democratise opportunity – to give everyone a fair chance by reducing the legacy barriers to entry that exists between the continent (Africa) and the successes experienced in the rest of the world.

Kampay chief executive officer, Dr Chris Cleverly said: “Kampay is right now working with top collaborators to create micro loans for farmers in Africa. Until recently, there was no safe way to finance agriculture in Africa because of corruptness and the limitation of technology.

“This caused a major increase in interest rates and today the common rate for a four (4) month loan for farmers is 30% – 40%, only for these 4 months.

“Today, through our partners Africa Grain and Seed, Kampay will be able to bring the financing opportunity to farmers in Zimbabwe. We are here for the long term with solutions that change lives today,” said Cleverly.

The delegation also stressed that special attention will be given to the disabled and youth by creating pockets of land to empower them.

Chantel Oppelt, executive director of the IAA said the delegation is ready to invest after successfully signing the Mou with AGS.

“Through our partnership, we want to set an investment benchmark of $4 bn,” she said.

AGS vice-president, Zandile Matiwaza – Denga expressed optimism at the future prospects of the partnership with the South African delegation.

“We are glad to have signed an MoU with our partners, and are now looking forward to engaging authorities; hence, we have ZIDA here with us, so our partners can get to understand the country’s investment climate, tax issues, and security of investment

“Our foreign investors would like to reiterate that not all African leadership purports to the dichotomous and normative narratives assigned to African leadership purports to the dichotomous and normative narratives assigned to African countries like Zimbabwe in the form of trade,” she said.

The MoU signed between AGS, IAA and BFASA seeks to bring investment flowing into the country through various sectors of the economy, as investors have seen the potential of the local economy and seek to aid in bringing Zimbabwe back to its glory days, where it was the region’s breadbasket.