Zim accelerates climate fight; validates Adaptation Communication

By Edward Mukaro

Bulawayo- ZIMBABWE is on the verge of launching its first Adaptation Communication (AdCom) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), as climate experts convene in Bulawayo today for the validation of a document that is key to achieving the mitigation and adaptation goals of the Paris Agreement, and mobilisation of sufficient finance flows for climate resilient development.

Zimbabwe, a signatory to the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement, is expected to produce an AdCom which is a summary of what is being done and planned towards adapting to climate change, challenges being faced and areas requiring support.

Speaking in an interview, Climate Change Management Department Director Washington Zhakata said the AdCom reflects on what is transpiring, while at the same time giving a picture of the country’s plans in the fight against climate change.

“Zimbabwe, through the NAP Global Network, is in the process of developing its first Adaptation Communication to the UNFCCC.

“The communication is a summary of what is being done and planned towards adapting to climate change. So tomorrow’s (today) meeting is aimed at validating the communication document,” said Zhakata.

The validation workshop comes hot on the heels of an inception meeting for the AdCom held in December 2021, which was followed by subsequent synthesis action of the available literature on climate change adaptation.

Through the validation process, Zimbabwe expects the document – with stakeholder input – to serve as an effective communications document on climate change adaptation in Zimbabwe, while also seeking to enhance a clear stakeholder understanding of the process leading to the nation’s submission of the AdCom document to the UNFCCC by January 31, 2022.

Furthermore, the AdCom is expected to satisfy certain aspects such as being gender-responsive, particularly and fully transparent approach, taking into consideration vulnerable groups, communities and ecosystems, amongst other issues.