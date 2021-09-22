ZRP guarantees security at ZITF

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has assured that the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2021 edition will be secured without any security breaches.

Speaking to this paper, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said the national police force was full on guard to ensure that the 2021 ZITF progresses well.

“Yes, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is in full force to ensure that there is law and order in Bulawayo, particularly at the ZITF,

“As usual, our police officers are out to ensure that there is no disrespect of the law,” said the police spokesperson.

Running under the theme: “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities”, the show thrives to bring normalcy and stability to business, industry and the national economy following the COVIDD- 19 disruptions.

It will run from September 21 to 24, 2021 at the ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo.

Ten countries have confirmed participation namely Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania.

Due to COVID- 19, ZITF was canceled last year, but in 2019, there were 456 direct exhibitors and 17 countries represented at the fair.