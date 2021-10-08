ZSE in another technological milestone

By Wellington Zimbowa

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has followed on its mobile adoption drive by unveiling the ZSE direct mobile, a year after introducing its web-based form in a move geared towards ensuring maximum investor confidence and ease of doing business, according to the organisation.

In a recent press statement, ZSE chief executive officer Justin Bgoni noted the national bourse had made huge strides in leveling the business playfield.

“We are proud to have evolved over time and introduced key features that have made the ZSE into a friendly and yet sophisticated market, especially for our retail investors.

“To ensure that clients reinvest their proceeds faster, ZSE Direct Instant was also added, ensuring that all sell proceeds from successful matched and confirmed sell orders are credited to the ZSE Direct wallet of clients on the same trading day. We are excited to be launching the ZSE Direct Mobile App with effect from 04 October 2021 with all the key features that are available on the web-based version,” said Bgoni.

He added that the downloadable mobile app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users, whilst it is set to be available on the Apple Store in the near future with financial inclusion and broad participation.

Due to these initiatives, the national counter seeks to foster public financial inclusion as well as increased public participation